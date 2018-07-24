South Africa: Hitmen, Proliferation of Firearms Fuel the Tinderbox Taxi Industry

analysis

The killing of 11 taxi drivers in KwaZulu-Natal this weekend has brought renewed calls to tackle the long-term crisis in the industry. Yet there are no easy answers, only an urgent need to reform.

The brutal killing of 11 people in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday follows a familiar pattern of violence in the industry. The drivers - associated with the Ivory Park Taxi Association in Gauteng - were returning from a funeral when gunmen fired 250 bullets at their vehicle on the R74 between Colenso and Weenen.

Four people were injured and two survived unscathed.

Police are still investigating and SAPS National Commissioner General Khehla Sitole has announced a 72-hour action plan involving specialised units to find the perpetrators. The murders are believed to be related to three killings that occurred in Ivory Park, near Thembisa, Gauteng, two weeks ago when a local taxi owner was attacked at the Swazi Inn.

Despite the gruesome nature of the killings and the number of deaths in this case, unfortunately this is nothing new...