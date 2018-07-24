24 July 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Ensure Peace, Tranquility Prevail Ahead of Elections - Minister

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo has urged traditional leaders to ensure that peace and tranquillity prevails in their respective areas ahead of the harmonised elections on Monday next week.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs for Midlands, Cde Owen Ncube, at the installation ceremony of Chief Bvute in Mberengwa last week, Minister Moyo, said chiefs should assist by taking a leading role in preaching the gospel of peace in their areas to create a conducive environment for free and fair elections.

"You are all aware that we will soon be holding the 2018 harmonised elections on July 30," he said. "It is, therefore, imperative that chiefs and other traditional leaders supervise their respective community in order to create a conducive environment for our people to exercise their right to vote in a free and fair manner."

Minister Moyo urged the people to heed President Mnangagwa's call for the country to conduct peaceful, free, fair, transparent and credible elections.

"His Excellency, President of Republic of Zimbabwe Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has constantly emphasized that elections must be peaceful, free, fair, transparent and credible," he said. "In that respect, all of us are implored to heed the clarion call by the President by safeguarding peace before, during and after elections."

Minister Moyo implored chiefs for their critical role in preserving cultural heritage.

"Chiefs play a critical role in facilitating development and safeguarding the cultural heritage in their respective areas," he said. "The chief is responsible for promoting and upholding cultural values among the community under his jurisdiction, presiding over customary and local courts.

"They also assist Government agencies in the area to perform their duties, they carry out all duties assigned by the Government and provide a leading role in the preservation of natural resources."

Minister Moyo said President Mnangagwa appointed Mr Andrew Bvute as the substantive chief following the death of the incumbent Mr Nkatazo Siziba who died on September 4 in 2015.

