Uganda: Nobody Loves Museveni More Than Me - Besigye

Photo: Daily Monitor

President Yoweri Museveni to faceoff with Kizza Besigye (file photo)

Four time presidential candidate Col Dr Kizza Besigye has criticized people who say that they love President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni saying that they are being dishonest to themselves because they denied him in 1980 before going to the bush.

While addressing rallies in Sheema on Monday as he conversed votes for Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate in Sheema municipality elections - Virginia Plan Mugyenyi, Dr Besigye said that he gave up his job in Kenya to campaign for Mr Museveni when he contested for presidency in 1980.

"Nobody loves Mr Museveni more than me because I even campaigned for him in 1980. We went to Kiruhura and they asked him that 'do you have cows, do you have a family?' And he said 'no' so they refused to follow him," said Dr Besigye.

He added I followed him because he was speaking good words and he promised that he would go to the bush if they rig and indeed it was rigged which forced him to the bush.

"In 1980, the same year we went to the bush is when I was arrested," said Dr Besigye.

Dr Besigye said he started escaping from security operatives when he was still a young man which is why he has mastered it unlike former IGP Kayihura who learnt of it at an old age.

"When I left prison, I escaped to Kenya. Escaping is learnt from childhood. You can see those who learnt it at an old age. Kayihura tried it but failed and now he is in jail."

Dr Besigye called upon the people of Sheema to vote for the FDC candidates and also to resist vote rigging in the country.

"Over 500,000 people died because of stealing elections in 1980 and those who survived it was because of God's grace. The election of 1980 was the same as this election we are in now because there is still voting rigging. Stealing your vote is not only about stealing your ballot paper but it is stealing your voice and that means you do not have the authority to choose who goes into power," said Dr Besigye.

He added that Jesus Christ lived for 33 years on earth but people still celebrate him for what he did. He mocked that despite Museveni's being in power for 33 years, it is Buhweju Member of Parliament Francis Mwijukye is the one who bought an ambulance for the constituency.

Dr Besigye said that president Museveni has deviated from the cause that took him to the bush which is he disagreed with him.

"When Mr Museveni was climbing the ladders of parliament in 1986, as he was swearing in, he said that Uganda's problem and the rest of Africa was leaders overstaying in power but for 12 years since FDC was started, we have changed leadership thrice. NRM started in 1981 when Mr Museveni was a chairman and he is still the chairman."

He added that Museveni turned against former prime minister and presidential candidate Amama Mbabazi when he asked to also take up the leadership of the party in 2016.

Dr Besigye was campaigning for Ms Mugyenyi at Kabwohe play ground on Monday. Ms Mugyenyi is competing with NRM's Dr Elioda Tumwesigye, Ambrose Mwesigye Blackman, Raymond Kamugisha, Jonas Tumwiine, Benjamin Ruyombya, and Dr Meshack Katusiime all independents. Voting for the Members of parliament will be on Friday 27.