Ethiopia: Industry Creates Jobs, Generates Revenues

The Ethiopian Metal Industry Development Institute reported that industry has created 16,405 jobs under the small- and medium-scale enterprises sector in the just-ended budget year.

Over 2.2 million tonnes of metal was consumed in the country, of which nearly 1.7 million tonnes were imported, the same report reveals.

The institute also reported that the country has generated 8.4 billion Br from the export of basic metals, 156.8 million Br from aluminium profiles and 2.1 billion Br from tubulars. It also earned 4.2 billion Br from plain sheet metals and 711.3 million Br from wire rod. Grossly, Ethiopia earned 12.72 billion Br from metal products.

The country has generated 3.3 billion Br through the sale of electrical and electronic pieces of equipment, a billion Birr from machinery equipment and12.8 billion Br from automotive and vehicles parts.