Ethiopia: Merkato Gets Two Parking Lots

Merkato, the largest open market in the city, gets two parking lots at Anwar Mosque constructed for 40.5 million Br.

One of the two parking systems is smart parking, while the other is surface parking that accommodates 80 to 110 vehicles.

The two parking lots sit on a 4,100sqm area in Addis Ketema District. The parking lots can accommodate a total of 190 vehicles at any given time. Both lots are expected to create job opportunities for 18 small and medium sized enterprises.

The transport Programs Management Office (TPMO) spent 33.5 million Br for smart and seven million Br for surface parking. The construction of the two parking lots has created over 100 job opportunities.