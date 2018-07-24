21 July 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Merkato Gets Two Parking Lots

Tagged:

Related Topics

Merkato, the largest open market in the city, gets two parking lots at Anwar Mosque constructed for 40.5 million Br.

One of the two parking systems is smart parking, while the other is surface parking that accommodates 80 to 110 vehicles.

The two parking lots sit on a 4,100sqm area in Addis Ketema District. The parking lots can accommodate a total of 190 vehicles at any given time. Both lots are expected to create job opportunities for 18 small and medium sized enterprises.

The transport Programs Management Office (TPMO) spent 33.5 million Br for smart and seven million Br for surface parking. The construction of the two parking lots has created over 100 job opportunities.

Ethiopia

In Ethiopia, Driver for News Crew Dies From Injuries After Attack

Authorities in Ethiopia should investigate an attack on a news crew from the state-owned Dire Dawa Mass Media Agency… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.