Fourteen senators of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday defected from their party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The senators in a joint letter to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, made their intention known.
The letter reads:
Dear Senate President,
After due consultation, with our constituents and stakeholders in our constituency, in proper recognition section 16 (1G) of the 1999 constitution, and for the fact of our party, The All Progressives Congress, we hereby inform the Senate that we the undersigned;
Senators:
Dino Melaye
Barnabas Gemade
Ibrahim Danbaba
Shaaba Lafiaji
Mohammed Shitu
Rafiu Ibrahim
Suleiman Hunkuyi
Isa Misau
Monsurat Sunmonu
Soji Akanbi
Usman Nafada
Musa Kwankwaso
Suleiman Nazif
Lanre Tejuosho
We hereby inform that we are changing our political affiliation from APC TO PDP. We thank you for your exemplary leadership.
In a follow up announcement, Mr Saraki said, Senator Abdulazaz Nyako, has also announced his defection.
More details later...