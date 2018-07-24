24 July 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 15 APC Senators Dump Party (Full List)

Photo: Bukola Saraki/Facebook
Senate President Bukola Saraki.
By Kemi Busari

Fourteen senators of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday defected from their party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The senators in a joint letter to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, made their intention known.

The letter reads:

Dear Senate President,

After due consultation, with our constituents and stakeholders in our constituency, in proper recognition section 16 (1G) of the 1999 constitution, and for the fact of our party, The All Progressives Congress, we hereby inform the Senate that we the undersigned;

Senators:

Dino Melaye

Barnabas Gemade

Ibrahim Danbaba

Shaaba Lafiaji

Mohammed Shitu

Rafiu Ibrahim

Suleiman Hunkuyi

Isa Misau

Monsurat Sunmonu

Soji Akanbi

Usman Nafada

Musa Kwankwaso

Suleiman Nazif

Lanre Tejuosho

We hereby inform that we are changing our political affiliation from APC TO PDP. We thank you for your exemplary leadership.

In a follow up announcement, Mr Saraki said, Senator Abdulazaz Nyako, has also announced his defection.

More details later...

