Ethiopia: Millennials Kill the Purpose in Life

column

Laziness and lack of realistic ambitions seem to be rampant among millennials. They have unrealistic goals and poor workplace culture. They spend much of their time on social media or watching movies and hope to lead their lives in ways that are similar to fictional characters or the virtualized versions of their peers.

They often struggle to discover who they want to be in life. Many lack skills to engage in a professional manner even during recruitment interviews. They demand management roles and above-average salaries for skills and experiences that they do not have.

Even entrepreneurship has been devalued. In its name, millennials spend unregulated time wasting valuable hours sitting around in cafes and restaurants.

The "I want to be my own boss craze" has left many to miss out on the necessary skills and experiences that they need to reach their potential.

Millennials should care more about critical thinking, problem-solving, attention to detail, working in a team environment and developing their verbal and written communication skills. For the most part, they perceive reality as the virtual world where they make their own rules outside of social and professional norms. This happens despite them being more fortunate since their generation has better opportunities and exposure to technology.

The blame does not entirely lie on social media and movies. Failing to equip young people with the necessary life skills for professional success has been a detrimental factor. Unless we work to change this mindset, we will not be able to harvest the economic dividends from our youth.

Parents and schools are not doing much to plant the necessary life skills and knowledge to empower children and young people. Fortunately, life skills are not difficult, and it's never too late to learn.

Parents, schools and society ought to be able to help millennials see that they can control their destiny if they work hard, read, develop their skills and learn from others who have been professionally successful.

I am a millennial. There was a time when I would say I wanted something and I wanted it immediately, without compromises or even hard work. But reality hit me. Learning from other people's success, making mistakes and working hard to pay the unavoidable dues proved to be a journey just as worthwhile as the destination.

Young people often preach about career development and having ambitious goals. But when presented with the opportunity, they fail to make the necessary sacrifices. What is worse is that after realizing that our life goals are too far to reach, we resign to our ordinary daily lives.

We make do with mediocre lives, preoccupied with paying the next utility bill, socializing with neighours or getting the tech gadget we have always craved for.

A majority of young people are struggling to leap into adulthood and find clear directions in life. Instead of challenging themselves to chart a more purposeful lifestyle, young people seem to be holding their breaths and wait to win a lottery. They are not being encouraged to find wider purposes in their lives. They are not involved in activities that might help them identify their skills and where they can best utilize it.

Most parents do not think that it is important to share their own careers and life struggles with their children. They do not seek to introduce their children to other mentors for career guidance and life direction.

Surprisingly, it is mostly millennials in the urban areas who struggle to find their purpose in life. How this can happen to those with better opportunities should prove to us that what matters most in life is what drives us, not the resources we are equipped with at the beginning. One way or another, those who are determined will find a way to catch up.

With all the comparative advantages urban settings provide compared to rural regions, including access to the internet, libraries and schools, the youth appear to be mostly clueless about what they want to do with their lives and their communities.

The ultimate goal of a human being should not be to graduate, get married, have children and die. These cannot be the only life purposes. They are rather natural life cycles pushed upon individuals by society to allow us to feel better about ourselves if we are too lazy to score hard-earned achievements.

Finding a purpose in life and working hard to achieve it is complicated and requires sacrifice. But the journey as well as the destination are infinitely rewarding.