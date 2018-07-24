Ethiopia: Nexus Hotel Expands Further With 410m Br

The expansion will double the rooms of the hotel

Nexus Hotel, one of the locally-branded hotels, has completed a significant expansion with a 410 million Br investment. The development pushed the total number of rooms at the hotel to 151.

The new building is adjacent to the existing hotel in front of Anbessa City Bus Service Enterprise on Jacros Street. The eight-storey building rests on a 3,000sqm lot and encompasses 85 new rooms, five meeting halls with a maximum capacity of 450 people, bars, a restaurant, a gymnasium, a spa, outdoor swimming pools and a parking lot that accommodates up to 70 vehicles.

Kassa & Sons Construction Plc, established nearly two decades ago with a capital of half a million Br, is the contractor of the new hotel. Kassa & Sons previous projects include Dukem Total and NOC depots, as well as two buildings constructed for Dashen Bank in Arbaminch and Bonga. JCB Consult Plc designed the new hotel and was the on-site supervisor of the construction project. JCB was established in 2001 and had previously designed a deluxe, five-star hotel in Bahir Dar for 550 million Br, and other real estate and mixed-use apartments.

The existing hotel, completed about six years ago at a cost of 150 million Br has 66 rooms and is rated as a four-star hotel by the Ministry of Culture & Tourism (MoCT).

"After the expansion, we are expecting a five-star rating," said Zenawi Mesfin, consultant of the hotel and Vice President of the Addis Abeba Hotel Owners & Sectoral Association.

The management of the hotel is striving to provide service with international standards, according to Dawit G. Tsadik, the founder and managing director of the company.

"To realize that, we are working on uplifting our human capital and devising policies for standard operating procedures," he told Fortune.

The new hotel will be an addition to the existing 1,129 hotels in the capital. Addis Abeba also has 164 star-rated hotels with 8,000-10,000 rooms as of August last year. During the first half of the current fiscal year, the city bagged over one billion dollars from tourists visiting the city.

Along with the locally-branded hotels, the city is witnessing an increase in internationally-franchised hotels. The city expects to have 30 internationally-branded hotels within half a decade. Currently, the capital hosts six international branded hotels including Radisson Blu, Ramada Addis, Marriott Executive Apartments, Sheraton Addis, Hilton Addis and Golden Tulip Addis.

Fisseha Asres, a hotel expert who has worked in management positions in different hotels, accentuates the delicacy of the hospitality industry as it is firmly interrelated with stable peace and economy.

"The current situation in the country is opening a good opportunity for the growth of the tourism and hospitality business," Fisseha said, "especially the restoration of peace between Ethiopia and Eritrea."