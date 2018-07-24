Ethiopia: Electricity Export Generates $81.6m

Ethiopia's electricity export to Sudan and Djibouti has generated 81.6 million dollars in the recently concluded fiscal year.

The Ministry of Water, Irrigation & Electricity planned to sell 1.5 billion kWh of the electricity for the two countries and sold over 1.4 billion kWh within the budget year.

From the total earning, 47.5 million dollars, or 58.2pc, accounted for Sudan and the remaining 34.1 million dollars for Djibouti.

Djibouti port serves 70pc of Ethiopia's import-export activities. Ethiopia has also signed multiple agreements to further boost cooperation on a range of development activities with Sudan last February.

Back in April 2018, Azeb Asnake, CEO of Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP), depicted the Ethio-Kenya interconnection transmission construction had reached 95pc.

Currently, Ethiopia is capable of generating 4,500MW of energy, while it has a potential capacity to produce 45,000MW of hydropower, 10,000MW of geothermal and 1.3 million megawatts of wind power.