21 July 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Tena Oil Expands With 100m Br

The asset managing company, 54 Capital, is expanding its edible oil company, investing 100 million Br. The new expansion enables the company to produce 50,000lt of sunflower oil a month.

Tena Oil has been in the market with its soybean product. By supplying a sunflower oil, 54 Capital expects to become a leading edible oil brand in Ethiopia by refining oil and reaching the mass customer market at an affordable price.

Tena oil is a sister company of Aquasafe Water, Etete Dairy and 555 Soap.

54 Capital, the Africa-focused asset manager, has been investing in Ethiopia since 2013. Currently, the company has seven investments in consumer goods and the pharmaceutical sector.

