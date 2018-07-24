21 July 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Local Firm Invests 140m Br in Flower Farm in Bahir Dar

Abyssinia Horti Plc plans to establish a floriculture farm for 140 million Br. The farm will sit on 100ha of land in Bahir Dar, capital of Amhara Regional State.

Currently, the firm is waiting for the government to approve the land lease agreement. After approval, the company plans to start construction in two months. The farm received a license from the Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC) last December.

There are more than 130 firms in Ethiopia engaged in horticulture production. There are also 7,000ha of land prepared in the Oromia, Amhara, Somalia, Tigray and Southern Nations, Nationalities, & Peoples' regional states to attract investors in the sector.

"We have given decisions on the applications submitted by twenty firms to work on the plot," Adugna Debela (PhD), deputy CEO of Ethiopian Horticulture & Agriculture investment Authority, said.

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

