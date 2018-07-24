21 July 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Saudi Arabia, India Extend Hand to Displaced Ethiopians

Tagged:

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia and India have pledged rice, dates, textbooks and medicine to the one million Ethiopians displaced by inter-regional disputes in Gedeo and West Guji zones.

Through King Salman Center for Relief & Humanitarian Aid, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia pledged 100tn of dates. Damene Darota, the deputy commissioner of the National Disaster Risk Management Commission, received the donation from Abdulah Faleh, ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Ethiopia, last Thursday at the Commission's premises located off African Avenue.

The government of India has also donated 1,000tn of rice and two million dollars worth of medicine and textbooks to the displaced.

Ethiopia

In Ethiopia, Driver for News Crew Dies From Injuries After Attack

Authorities in Ethiopia should investigate an attack on a news crew from the state-owned Dire Dawa Mass Media Agency… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.