Ethiopia: Saudi Arabia, India Extend Hand to Displaced Ethiopians

Saudi Arabia and India have pledged rice, dates, textbooks and medicine to the one million Ethiopians displaced by inter-regional disputes in Gedeo and West Guji zones.

Through King Salman Center for Relief & Humanitarian Aid, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia pledged 100tn of dates. Damene Darota, the deputy commissioner of the National Disaster Risk Management Commission, received the donation from Abdulah Faleh, ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Ethiopia, last Thursday at the Commission's premises located off African Avenue.

The government of India has also donated 1,000tn of rice and two million dollars worth of medicine and textbooks to the displaced.