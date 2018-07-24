20 July 2018

Africa Renewal (United Nations)

Africa: From the Field - Weather Reports Come to Aid of Uganda's Farmers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By UN News Centre

Farmers in Uganda are facing increasingly erratic climatic conditions which are impacting on agricultural production.

Farmers in Uganda are keeping their crop yields high, thanks to improved weather data supplied by the UN Development Programme (UNDP)-backed push to modernize climate monitoring systems.

The majority of farmers in the East African country rely on rain to grow crops, but as that rainfall becomes less reliable and drought conditions increase, agricultural production has suffered.

These changing weather patterns across the region are testing age-old farming practices, and making it harder for some growers to make a living and feed their families.

The Government of Uganda has responded by embarking on an ambitious plan to revolutionize its weather, water, and climate monitoring systems in order to provide farmers with better information about growing conditions.

It's hoped the initiative will help build resilience when rainfall fails to arrive.

Click here to see exactly how the climate information is helping Ugandan farmers.

Source:

UN News

Uganda

Tanzania Slaps 25% Tax On Ugandan Sugar

Tanzania has slapped a 25 per cent Import Duty on Ugandan sugar exports contrary to the East African Community Common… Read more »

Read the original article on Africa Renewal.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Africa Renewal. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.