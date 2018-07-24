24 July 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Saraki Regains Freedom, Takes Charge At Senate

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Bukola Saraki/Facebook
Senate President Bukola Saraki.
By Anthony Ogbonna

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has regained freedom and has taken charge at the Senate.

Saraki was earlier this morning barricaded by the police from leaving his house under the orders of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris.

Reports said the Senate President whose convoy was blocked by the police however, came down from his car and walked to the Senate chambers.

He entered the chamber by 10:40 am and is currently presiding over plenary.

Senate President, lead the Principal Officers into the chambers where he led the official prayers and began the day's proceedings at 10:41am. #TodayInSenatePlenary.

More on This

Unusual Police Presence At National Assembly

There is currently an unusual police presence at the National Assembly. Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.