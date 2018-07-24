Nigeria: Saraki Regains Freedom, Takes Charge At Senate

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has regained freedom and has taken charge at the Senate.

Saraki was earlier this morning barricaded by the police from leaving his house under the orders of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris.

Reports said the Senate President whose convoy was blocked by the police however, came down from his car and walked to the Senate chambers.

He entered the chamber by 10:40 am and is currently presiding over plenary.

Senate President, lead the Principal Officers into the chambers where he led the official prayers and began the day's proceedings at 10:41am. #TodayInSenatePlenary.