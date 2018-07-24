Nigeria: Senator Shehu Sani Speaks On Siege On His House

Senator Shehu Sani has cleared the air over siege on his house by security operatives.

He said plain clothes men came asking after him this morning.

"My house is not under siege but I've received calls that 'some plain clothes men' just came to my Abuja residence asking of me,after I've have left for office.

"I'm available. I'm a Revolutionary. We've been through this in the years of the Struggle," he said in a post on his twitter handle.

Here is the tweet:

