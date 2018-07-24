24 July 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Senator Shehu Sani Speaks On Siege On His House

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Bukola Saraki/Facebook
Senate President Bukola Saraki.
By Joshua Odeyemi

Senator Shehu Sani has cleared the air over siege on his house by security operatives.

He said plain clothes men came asking after him this morning.

"My house is not under siege but I've received calls that 'some plain clothes men' just came to my Abuja residence asking of me,after I've have left for office.

"I'm available. I'm a Revolutionary. We've been through this in the years of the Struggle," he said in a post on his twitter handle.

Here is the tweet:

My house is not under siege but I've received calls that 'some plain clothes men' just came to my Abuja residence asking of me,after I've have left for office.I'm available.I'm a Revolutionary.We've been through this in the years of the Struggle.

More on This

Saraki Arrives Senate, Presides Over Plenary

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has entered the Senate chamber for the day's plenary. Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.