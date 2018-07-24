24 July 2018

Nigeria: I Kill for N10,000, 20-Year-Old Suspected Cultist Con

By Odita Sunday

A female member of a notorious cult group arrested by the police in Lagos State yesterday made a startling revelation on how she used to kill members of rival cult groups and any other person for a fee of N10,000.

The 20-year-old suspect, Mariam Abiola, told reporters how she killed four persons wearing the hijab.

While parading the suspect along with other members of her gang, the Lagos State police boss, Imohimi Edgal, said the suspects belonged to the Eiye confraternity.

Narrating how she joined the cult group, Abiola, who claimed to be a secondary school dropout, said: "I ran away from my house in Lafenwa Abeokuta to Lagos to look for work.

I met one Mr. Sodiq when I got to Lagos. He took me to his house at Ilasamaja area of Lagos and introduced me to the Eiye cult

"He took me to a herbalist, who gave me a black substance to eat.

He told me that their work was about killing people. He gave me a gun and taught me how to use it.

I learnt how to shoot by shooting on the wall. Brother Sodiq gave three of us guns and pictures of persons to kill.

He trained three of us, two boys and myself."

On how they killed their targets, Abiola said: "I have killed four persons.

Each time I want to go for the killing, I usually wear a white gown and a white veil (Hijab).

Brother Sodiq usually showed us the target's house. We go to the house at night.

The two boys will scale the fence and open the gate for me.

We go straight to the apartment and shoot at the target at close range.

None of our targets survived. I killed one guy at Fadeyi area of Lagos.

Another one at Hassan area, one at Ajah. Each time we killed someone, Brother Sodiq would pay me N10,000 but he would pay the others N20,000 each.

I don't feel bad after killing anyone because I see it as a job I am being paid for."

Speaking on the arrest, Edgal said: "Parents should do more by monitoring their children.

It is worrisome that her confession are startling, chronicling the number of killings.

Apart from being an assassin, she was also an armourer for her gang.

