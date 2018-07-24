24 July 2018

Malawi Police Arrest Two for Possessing Human Bones of a Person With Albinism

By Steve Chirombo-Mana

Malawi Police in Chikwawa District have arrested two men for being found in possession of human bones suspected to be of a person with albinism.

Chikwawa Police Station Public Relations Officer, Constable Foster Benjamin said he suspects, Lloyd Chakwamba, 34, and Luka Kadendere, 32, were arrested on Saturday at Mbande Village soon after Mwanza River in the area of Traditional Authority Maseya in the district.

They were reportedly going to sell the bones to a businessperson who disappeared after the arrest of the two.

Police came across the suspects riding a motorcycle and carrying a suspicious bag.

"Police searched the bag and found human bones wrapped in a plastic paper.

"The two have since been charged with an offence of being found in possession of human tissues," said Benjamin.

The police publicist said an investigation is still underway to establish both the source and the destination of the bones.

The suspects hail from Galanza Village under Senior Chief Ngabu in Chikwawa District.

