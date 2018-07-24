Uganda: Locals Asked to Provide 10 Human Heads, Breasts

Kampala — Fear and tension has gripped residents of Mbale District over new anonymous letters dropped at various schools and public places by thugs demanding human heads and breasts.

The first letter was dropped at Nabuyonga Primary School on Friday and it was addressed to the school head teacher. It demanded breasts of female teachers and six heads.

One of the teachers, who talked to Daily Monitor on condition of anonymity, said the letter was picked in the compound by pupils, who were playing during break time.

"We were told by one of the pupils that the letter was dropped by people who were travelling in a car but for us, we did not see it," the teacher said.

Other letters were reportedly dropped in Nkoma and Namatala wards in Mbale Town, a few days after other anonymous letters were dropped by unknown people, demanding 10 human heads in Bunghokho Sub-county.

The Elgon region police spokesperson, Mr Suwed Manshur, said the reports of threatening letters are causing panic among the residents.

"We have also received reports about letters that are being circulated around communities and schools, claiming to be in need of different number of heads and breasts," he said, adding that it is cowards trying to cause panic among the people.

The letters come a week after four people were killed in span of two days in separate incidents. They include a 16-year-old boy, who was a student at University Link in Mbale Town, and a businessman in Mbale Town.

Panic

The Northern Division chairperson, Mr Sezi Mafabi, said residents are in total fear.

"We are living in fear because we do not know who will be next. This insecurity is not good and something must be done," he said.

The Industrial Division chairperson, Mr Charles Wafula, said they have alerted police over the matter.

"We should not fear because if we fear, we will give an opportunity to exploit our fear," he said.

Mr Charles Gizaza, the deputy headmaster Bugisu High School, said due to increasing kidnaps, murders and scaring letters, they now close early.

"We are frightened and this has affected our usual school programme because we allow students to leave at 5pm instead of 7pm," he said.

Mr Gizaza said they have also strengthened security measures around the school premises.

Ms Sarah Aneena, the head teacher of Render Kindergarten, said they have since introduced cards for parents to identify themselves when picking their children.