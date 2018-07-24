24 July 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Locals Asked to Provide 10 Human Heads, Breasts

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Jobs for Felons Hub/Flickr
Police line. Crime scene tape 9file photo).
By Fred Wambede & Pheobe Masongole

Kampala — Fear and tension has gripped residents of Mbale District over new anonymous letters dropped at various schools and public places by thugs demanding human heads and breasts.

The first letter was dropped at Nabuyonga Primary School on Friday and it was addressed to the school head teacher. It demanded breasts of female teachers and six heads.

One of the teachers, who talked to Daily Monitor on condition of anonymity, said the letter was picked in the compound by pupils, who were playing during break time.

"We were told by one of the pupils that the letter was dropped by people who were travelling in a car but for us, we did not see it," the teacher said.

Other letters were reportedly dropped in Nkoma and Namatala wards in Mbale Town, a few days after other anonymous letters were dropped by unknown people, demanding 10 human heads in Bunghokho Sub-county.

The Elgon region police spokesperson, Mr Suwed Manshur, said the reports of threatening letters are causing panic among the residents.

"We have also received reports about letters that are being circulated around communities and schools, claiming to be in need of different number of heads and breasts," he said, adding that it is cowards trying to cause panic among the people.

The letters come a week after four people were killed in span of two days in separate incidents. They include a 16-year-old boy, who was a student at University Link in Mbale Town, and a businessman in Mbale Town.

Panic

The Northern Division chairperson, Mr Sezi Mafabi, said residents are in total fear.

"We are living in fear because we do not know who will be next. This insecurity is not good and something must be done," he said.

The Industrial Division chairperson, Mr Charles Wafula, said they have alerted police over the matter.

"We should not fear because if we fear, we will give an opportunity to exploit our fear," he said.

Mr Charles Gizaza, the deputy headmaster Bugisu High School, said due to increasing kidnaps, murders and scaring letters, they now close early.

"We are frightened and this has affected our usual school programme because we allow students to leave at 5pm instead of 7pm," he said.

Mr Gizaza said they have also strengthened security measures around the school premises.

Ms Sarah Aneena, the head teacher of Render Kindergarten, said they have since introduced cards for parents to identify themselves when picking their children.

Uganda

Security Officials Behind Assassinations - Minister

The Minister of State for Water, Mr Ronald Kibuule, has said security officials are behind the recent assassinations of… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.