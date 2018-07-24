Namibia and Jamaica Chart Path for Cooperation

Windhoek — Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness yesterday brought a message of cooperation to Namibia, saying that for small developing countries such as the two countries to survive in this increasingly globalised world, they have to stick together to promote and defend their own interests.

Holness, who is in the country on a three-day visit on invitation by President Hage Geingob, said this during a media briefing at State House yesterday.

He said both Namibia and Jamaica share similarities in terms of population, people and stage of development, so it is strategic for him to be in the country. According to him, Namibia is a small nation that has demonstrated to the world good governance, good economic leadership, freedom and promotion of human rights of its people.

Therefore, he said, for a country like Jamaica that struggle with poverty and inequality, it is important that they develop not just Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) but friendship with other nations such as Namibia.

"I believe that together, the exchange of ideas and the renewed commitments of cooperation, we will share our fable together but we will not fumbled," said the visiting Prime Minister.

Indeed in the past, he said, Namibia and Jamaica has shared a common playable, Jamaica supported the liberation struggle of Namibia in tangible ways and a cooperation agreement was signed in the 90's but it fumbled and he is here to recommit and utilise the opportunities that exist between the two countries.

"I think that there is great opportunities for us to continue our exchange of people, we can build a strong human capital base in education, we welcome Namibians to study at our universities, we welcome Namibians to come and train with us in athletics and other sporting endeavours," he said.

"We believe that there can be significant opportunities between our two countries," he added.

Holness said in today's world of services and technology, he believes that there are great opportunities for both countries to work together.

"I believe that there are great opportunities in the banking sectors because Jamaica has a fairly well developed banking sector and we would like to have Jamaica investors coming into Namibia to develop and to participate into your banking sector," he said.

The Prime Minister also uses the opportunity to welcome the visa exemptions by the Namibian government earlier this month for holders of diplomatic, official and ordinary passports of Jamaica.

"We need to encourage travel between our two countries," he said.

Yesterday, the two countries signed two MoUs, one in cooperation in the field of sports, signed by Olivia Grange, the Jamaican Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and Namibia's Minister of Sport, Youth and national Service Erastus Uutoni.

Another agreement signed was on the establishment of political consultation, signed by Shorna-Kay Richards, the Jamaican Director of Bilateral Relations Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreigner Trade, and Namibia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.