24 July 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: UTM South Launch Moved to Sunday At Njamba Freedom Park

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Wanga Gwede

Vice-President Saulosi Chilima launch of his United Transformation Movement (UTM) in the southern region has been moved from Saturday to Sunday in Blantyre with change of venue as well from Nyambadwe Ground to Njamba Freedom Park.

UTM national organising chairperson Noel Masangwi said in a statement made available to Nyasa Times that the change was necessitated after organisers relaised that Nyambadwe Ground is too small for their mass rally.

Masangwi said the movement has received an overwhelming support since its launch at Masintha ground in Lilongwe.

He said they have seen an upsurge of membership since the launch.

Meanwhile, UTM spokesman Joseph Chidanti Malunga has said Chilima is demonstrating his fresh approach to politics as demonstrated by his 12-point plan the mpvement will implement once elected as President in next year's elections.

"The country wants a change in the type of politics in this country and politicians who can really provide the solutions to the challenges the country now faces. Chilima is the hope for a better Malawi," he said.

"It's time for change. It's time for UTM," said Masangwi.

After launch in the South, the movement is also expected to hold a regional launch in the Northern region on August 4 in Mzuzu.

The maiden Masintha rally witnessed a large number of young people gracing the launch, with a mixture of political colours, including Newton Kambala's United Transformation Party which has joined the movement and Manganya's [Michael Usi] Wodya Zake Alibe Mlandu.

Malawi

Njawala Dumps DPP to Join UTM

Former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member of parliament for Blantyre Kabula Felix Njawala has jumped out of the… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.