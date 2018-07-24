Tanzania: Seven Issues That Home Affairs Minister Is Up for

Dar es Salaam — The minister of Home Affairs Kangi Lugola, today Saturday July 21 has listed seven key issues on his docket that he wants addressed immediately.

They include those that were raised by President John Magufuli on 2nd July 2018 while swearing-in Mr Lugola to the docket. Lugola replaced Dr Mwigulu Nchemba who was dropped in a mini cabinet reshuffle.

Here is the list of the issues;

Missing sniffer dog, Hobby

The minister and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro have agreed that an investigation be opened to establish the whereabouts of a German Shepherd called Hobby which was under the Dar es Salaam Port Police dog unit. The minister said Friday up to 30 such dogs may have gone missing in recent years. The investigation will be under the supervision of the IGP himself.

Sh37bn Lugumi scandal

Mr Lugola said he has instructed the IGP, Mr Sirro, to find Mr Said Lugumi and bring him to his office, in Dodoma, by 31st July over the scandalous forensic contract worth Sh37 billion. The minister wants the businessman to answer to claims of corruption surrounding the contract to install digital equipment to police stations around the country. It is said that the work for which all the money has been paid is yet to be concluded.

Salary arrears

Mr Lugola wants salary and allowance arrears owned to members of the disciplined forces are settled. He says claims that have been verified should be paid.

24 hours economy

The minister is concerned about the ban on night bus travel across the country beyond 22.00 hours. He has directed the IGP to come up with a work plan to fight highway robbers so that transport operators can work for 24 hours while at peace and secure. "Robbers cannot be the ones to set for us the time to work," he said.

On fire and rescue services

He expressed his disappointment over the recent incident where the head of the fire brigade in Kagera region refused to participate in putting out a fire at a local college because he did not have a vehicle and other equipment.

He told the Commissioner General of Fire (CGF) Thomas Andengenye to ensure all officers under him are active and well equipped.

"From now onwards I will not accept any excuse, they have to work. The shortage of equipment shouldn't be an excuse for them to escape from doing their responsibilities as severe action, including demotion will be taken against those who will not obey this instruction."

On Prisons services

The minister maintained his stance that prisoners must be used productively, including cultivating their own food.

"All heads of prisons should be aware of this. We expect them to have surplus food production in the coming season.

On his critics

Mr Lugola has vowed to go after those he said were undermining his work on social media.

Mr Lugola said he has learnt that there are some social media users who have been questioning his style of work.

"Right now I have two names to deal with as they are out to frustrate me from delivering on my mandate." He said some fake accounts on social media have been opened to attack him and asked the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) to identify who the owners of the fake accounts are.