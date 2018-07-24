Tanzania: Vodacom Has 30 Days Give Answers On Cyber Crime

Dar es Salaam — The minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Mr Isack Kamwelwe, has given Vodacom Tanzania Plc 30 days to provide him with answers over cyber-related issues which he said were more serious in the company's network.

Mr Kamwelwe was referring to mobile money theft which he said mostly targeted subscribers of the company.

He issued the ultimatum when the company was receiving a licence for the 700MHz broadband it acquired through the auction conducted by the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) last month.

The minister said if the company management will not come with elaborate answers on how to tackle the problem, then it will be responsible to refunding any online theft done through their network.

"At some point, these people involved in theft must have worked in your company and got fired or are still working with you. If not, then why Vodacom?" he queried.

"When theft occurs in financial institutions, that particular bank takes responsibility of refunding the customers. Why aren't you taking any action?... It looks like you are happy with this," he added.

TCRA director general James Kilaba said through the licence of the 700MHz broadband, the company has been given conditions of ensuring their mobile broadband services reach 60 per cent of the population by 2021, rising to 90 per cent by 2024.

"They are also obligated to pay $40,000 (Sh91.2 million) in tax each year for the period of 15 years when their licence will be expiring," he said.

According to the TCRA boss, Vodacom Tanzania Plc must follow the authority's quality of service regulations in the provision of the high speed mobile broadband.