24 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Let Us Not Lose Focus in War Against HIV/Aids

Tagged:

Related Topics

The key message that the thousands of delegates -- researchers, campaigners, activists and people living with the HIV virus - delivered to the world as they opened the 22nd International Aids Conference in Amsterdam yesterday was for nations across the globe to fight "dangerous complacency" that may cause an unstoppable resurgence. It's a warning that Tanzania must also take seriously - especially considering the general feeling of satisfaction with the significant strides we have made in fighting the killer virus.

To understand how we can easily lose focus, one does not need to go beyond the comments some members of the public tend to make about how HIV/Aids has become like "any other disease". The problem, one which the delegates have also lamented - is that attention has diverted from basic prevention programmes such as condom distribution to too much a focus on virus-suppressing treatment. The result is that the Aids-causing virus is still spreading easily among vulnerable groups.

In Tanzania, new HIV infections declined by 18 per cent between 2010 and 2016, falling to an estimated 55,000 new HIV infections in 2016, according to UNAids. This is steady progress, at the very least. Yet experts have always been of the opinion that the country needs to do more to stop new HIV infections. Among populations at higher risk in the country are adolescent girls and young women, who accounted for an estimated 18,000 new HIV infections in 2016.

In the same year, there were also more Aids-related deaths among adult men than women. This points to the need to reach more men with HIV testing and treatment services.

The fact remains that, while down overall, new infections have surged in some parts of the world as global attention has waned and funding levelled off. We must not lose focus.

Tanzania

EAC, Germany to Stage Clean Energy Exhibition in Arusha

THE East African Community (EAC), through its Arusha-based secretariat, is hosting the maiden renewable energy… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.