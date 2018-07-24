24 July 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Breaking - Oshiomhole Meets Buhari, Speaks On Lawmakers' Defections From APC

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Bukola Saraki/Facebook
Senate President Bukola Saraki.
By Sani Tukur

The National Chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said that he is happy that some members of the Senate and House of Representatives left his party for opposition parties.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how 15 senators and 36 members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday left the APC. Majority joined the PDP.

Mr Oshiomhole, who spoke with State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, said those who left are "mercenaries" who were in APC just to win election.

He said the governing party is "not disturbed at all" and that he is not losing sleep over the defections.

Mr Oshiomhole also said it is good that those who never believed in the APC are leaving ahead the electioneering activities because that would enable the party concentrate on its campaigns.

He said those who defected cannot affect the electoral fortunes of APC because President Muhammadu Buhari got more votes than them in their own constituencies in the last election.

He described the defectors as right wing politicians who believe in the philosophy of "share the money" and did not belong to the progressives group.

He said even while they were in the APC, they constituted themselves as opposition to the governing party.

More to come...

More on This

Atiku, Musa and Dankwambo React to Security Siege on Sarak, Ekweremadu

More reactions have continued to trail Tuesday's siege on the residences of Senate President Bukola Saraki and his… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.