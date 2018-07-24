The National Chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said that he is happy that some members of the Senate and House of Representatives left his party for opposition parties.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how 15 senators and 36 members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday left the APC. Majority joined the PDP.

Mr Oshiomhole, who spoke with State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, said those who left are "mercenaries" who were in APC just to win election.

He said the governing party is "not disturbed at all" and that he is not losing sleep over the defections.

Mr Oshiomhole also said it is good that those who never believed in the APC are leaving ahead the electioneering activities because that would enable the party concentrate on its campaigns.

He said those who defected cannot affect the electoral fortunes of APC because President Muhammadu Buhari got more votes than them in their own constituencies in the last election.

He described the defectors as right wing politicians who believe in the philosophy of "share the money" and did not belong to the progressives group.

He said even while they were in the APC, they constituted themselves as opposition to the governing party.

More to come...