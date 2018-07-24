24 July 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Melaye's Skill Acquisition Centre Vandalised

By John Akubo

Lokoja — A skill acquisition centre built by embattled Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West, PDP) in his hometown, Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, has been vandalised by unknown persons.

This is the second time a project attracted to Kogi West by Melaye has come under attack.

National president of Ayetoro Gbede Development Association (AGDA), Olorunfemi Adekunle, stated that the act was carried out in the night.

He said the facility was vandalised and several attempts made to raze it.

Describing the act as wicked, Adekunle said the perpetrators thought they were destroying Melaye, oblivious that they were destroying the community's asset.

He revealed that the community had officially reported the incident to the police and had met with the monarch, HRH Oba Ehindero, on the need to stop further attack on the centre.

While calling on the residents to report any suspicious movement around the facility, he disclosed that a vigilance group had been engaged to watch over the place.

Last week, Senator Melaye's constituency projects in Lokoja, due for commissioning, were vandalised by thugs suspected to be working for some politicians.

Reacting to the incident, Melaye's media assistant, Gideon Ayodele, said his principal had played and "is still playing" his part in facilitating projects, even to the remotest part of Kogi West.

He charged communities to defend the water, electricity, schools and other projects provided for them.

"On our part, every bit of our electioneering campaign promises shall be fulfilled. No harassment or intimidation can stop us.

"We will continue to promote peace and provide projects that will bring development to our constituents," he added.

