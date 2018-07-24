Tanzania: East African Athletes for 'Great Health Race'

IT has been confirmed here that two East African Countries of Kenya and Tanzania will be participating in the second edition of the 'Arusha Great Health,' to be held here next Sunday.

Event's coordinator, Amani Ngoka said the registration exercise which has begun yesterday at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium, goes on smoothly and that apart from Kenyan athletes whose number is to be unveiled later, there at least 1500 runners going to participate in the 'Great Health 2018!'

Some of the ace athletes from Tanzania who will also be running in the next Sunday event include Sara Ramadhani, Emanuel Giniki and Fabian Nelson.

The registration exercise will go on until next Friday. Meanwhile over 1500 athletes are expected to participate in the 'Great Health' race scheduled for the 29th of July this year, with the two top winners billed to win half-a-million shillings in cash for the main 10 kilometres event.

The Great Arusha Health Run, to take place in the city at the end of this month, is organised by the local athletes here and according to the coordinator, Amani Ngoka the event is being bankrolled by the cellular mobile handset vendor, Tecno and the Azania Bank but as time goes by, more supporters will be announced.