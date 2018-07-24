Tanzania: Yanga Leadership Falls Apart

LEADERSHIP crisis continues to ravage Young Africans camp amidst reports that the club has calmed down boycotting players.

The Club's Acting Chairman, Clement Sanga who was said to have played a big role in bringing players back to the camp, yesterday tabled resignation, pointing to life threats as main reason.

Sanga told reporters in a press conference at Protea (Courtyard), Oysterbay in the city that his life was in danger after receiving life threatening messages from people he believed to be staunch supporters of Yanga.

He said threats on his life and his family began after Yanga suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss to Gor Mahia during their third Group D match of the CAF Confederation Cup in Nairobi last week.

Also announced to resign yesterday, is the former official, Abdallah Ahmed Bin Kleb who announced to resign on health grounds. Sanga and Bin Kleib's resignations came a few days after the team's Secretary General, Charles Boniface Mkwasa resigned on health reasons.

"I am forced to resign because my life and that of my family are in danger. I am scared stiff, I can't continue leading the club while my life is threatened," Sanga told reporters.

He said he managed to learn there were members of the club planning to carry weapons and invade his home.

"It was on Friday when several video clips were being circulated in social media which called members to invade my house and harm my family," he said.

He further added that the message was clear and alarming as some people seriously intended to harm him and his family.

Sanga has been the club's Acting Chairman since May last year following the resignation of Yusuf Mehboob Manji as the chairman.

Sanga and his chairman, Manji gained the top posts on July 15, 2012 after the election results were released the following day at Diamond Jubilee Hall, Upanga in the city.

Sanga whose post tenure came under campaign, won the club's Vice-Chairman post after pocketing 1948 votes, beating his opponent Yono Kevela who carved 475 votes.

In that election, Abdallah Bin Kleb, Moses Katabaro, Aaron Nyanda and George were elected as members of the executive committee.

In the second election held in June 2016, Manji regained the post unopposed while Sanga claimed a landslide victory over his opponent, Tito Osoro. In that election, Siza Augustino Lyimo got (1027 votes), Omary Said Amir (1069), Tobias Lingalangala (889), Salum Mkemi (894), Ayoub Nyenzi (889), Samuel Lukumay (818), Hashim Abdallah (727) and Hussein Nyika (770) were elected members of the executive committee.

During the reign of Manji, Sanga's leadership job looked easier as his chairman's financial power sorted out all financial and managerial challenges.

Under Manji, Yanga managed to cripple their traditional rivals, Simba most often.