Tanzania: Airtel Joins E-Govt Platform

OVER 10 million Airtel customers can now pay government bills through mobile phone thanks to the partnership with the Government Electronic Payment Gateway (GePG).

Airtel Marketing Director Isack Nchunda said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that Airtel customers can settle various government institution bills at the comfort of their home such as taxes, fees and various charges.

"The GePG payment is designed for both Airtel Money users and non-users. I encourage Tanzanians to adopt the payment system as it is safe, convenient and reliable," he said after unveiling the partnership between Airtel money and GePG.

He said the number of Airtel money customers has been growing day by day and thus it was important endorsing the government agenda of financial inclusion and revenue collections.

He added, "We continue to support the government on revenue collections by encouraging Airtel money customers pay their taxes and bills instantly through the e-government system that Airtel Tanzania has been connected".