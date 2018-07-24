Tanzania: Rotarians Climb the Kili for Polio Cause

A GROUP of eight Rotarians from Rotary Club of North Carolina in the United States of America (USA) are climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds towards a worldwide polio eradication campaign.

Speaking on the charitable expedition here yesterday, one of the climbers, Rotarian Sarah Leatham, said their goal was to raise money for the noble cause.

Accompanied by other female Rotarians and one man, Mr Erich Leatham, Ms Sarah explained that funds raised from the venture would be channeled directly into the Rotary International End Polio Now project.

For his part, Tanzania's tourism envoy in the US, Macon Dunnagan, explained that, the team embarked on the expedition through the Rongai route under the guidance of the professional mountain guides from ZARA Tanzania Adventures.

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges.

Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities, to working toward a polio-free world.