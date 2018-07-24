East Africa: EAC, Germany to Stage Clean Energy Exhibition in Arusha

THE East African Community (EAC), through its Arusha-based secretariat, is hosting the maiden renewable energy exhibition in collaboration with the Germany government, targeting to showcase ways of increasing energy efficiency among citizens of the six EAC member states.

The Germany government will exhibit a renewable energy initiative known as Energiewende, which seeks to increase energy efficiency and protect the environment during the three-week event taking place at the EAC headquarters from July 23 -August 10, this year. It will attract considerate participation.

The EAC secretariat in Arusha has invited selected public and private sectors to view the exhibition. EAC Communications Principal Officer Richard Owora Othieno said the exhibition had been shown in about 60 locations in 25 different countries around the globe and, therefore, it was now East Africa's turn.

According to organisers, the Energiewende (German for energy transition) is a planned transition by Germany to a low carbon, environmentally sound, reliable and affordable energy supply. Energiewende literally meaning "energy turnaround" or "energy revolution" - can also be described as Germany's effort to reduce climate-damaging greenhouse gases or carbon emissions without relying on nuclear energy.

"The Energiewende is our answer to the question of how we can make energy supply secure, affordable and sustainable," reads part of the statement from the exhibition organisers, explaining further that Energiewende highlights national issues related to policy, the environment, technology and costs.

Meanwhile, the EAC secretariat has started preparations for the forthcoming East African petroleum conference and exhibition 2019 (EAPCE'19) to be held in Mombasa, Kenya, in March next year.