Tanzania: Dispute Ends As State Restores Graveyard to Matemwe Village

THE protest by Matemwe villagers against the sale of their burial land to a foreign investor has paid off in the form of the Zanzibar government's decision to restore the centuries-old graveyard for public use.

Second Vice-President Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi announced the government's decision on Sunday evening following a conflict resolution meeting between the revolutionary council committee, formed by President Ali Mohamed Shein and Matemwe village representatives.

"The revolutionary government of Zanzibar has decided that the burial land at Matemwe Mbuyutende village will be retained for burial purposes," said the second vice-president after the meeting.

The statement apparently conceded that the investor, Pololo, had planned to convert the use of the 2.9 hectors burial land, believed to have existed for centuries, in an ambitious multi-million tourism investment.

On the other hand, the government revealed its decision to remove from the area, another investor, Sun Shine, after being found guilty of violating laws and procedures governing investments.

The government said given the urge to attract investors into the country, it will find alternative land for Sun Shine and also consider compensating the investor for the structures already constructed at the location.

Plans to relocate a historic Muslim cemetery at located Mbuyutende Ward in North Unguja Region sparked mass protests amongst Muyuni residents, over the sale of the sacred site for a business venture.

The graveyard, looking out to the Muyuni Beach on the north-east coast of Zanzibar, was part of a vast land sold to a foreign investor against the will of the villagers.

According to Madadi Simai Khamis, leader of the protest, the investor demolished the wall around the graveyard and cleared the entire land for the projects.

Angered Muyuni residents opposed the move and wanted the wall to be restored, insisting they would protest any attempt relocate the graves to another place.

They told Ambassador Iddi, who led a high-level government delegation to Muyuni village seeking to resolve the standoff, that whereas supported tourism investments, they would oppose any move to relocate the graveyard.

They claimed that the investor bribed a group of young people from the village and persuaded them to signing an agreement on behalf of the villagers to approve the relocation of the cemetery.

"We want investors but we won't allow anyone to acquire our only available burial land," Mr Khamis told the second vice- president.

Ambassador Iddi, who was accompanied by three ministers, promised the villagers that the government would work on their concerns by considering the rights and benefits of the parties concerned.

"We will not allow any breach of the country's laws by investors," said the second vice president, flanked by Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed, Lands, Water, Energy and Environment Minister Ms Salama Aboud Talib and Information, Tourism and Antiquities Minister, Mr Mahmoud Thabit Kombo. Land is a scarce resource in Zanzibar- home to 1.5m people.

The government's push for industrialization and mega tourism investment projects presents yet another big land challenge.