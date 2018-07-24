24 July 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania/Uganda: Kilimanjaro Queens Regain Composure, Hit Uganda 4-1

Asha Rashid netted a brace as Kilimanjaro Queens clobbered Uganda Cranes 4-1 in their third CECAFA Women Challenge Cup in Kigali, yesterday.

The victory revived the title hopes for the Queens and must win their final match against Ethiopia on Saturday.

The Queens handed Uganda Crested Cranes their first defeat at the 2018 CECAFA Women Championship.

Dominant Kilimanjaro Queens took the lead in the 20th minute through Asha Rashid who tapped-in Donisia Minja's teasing ball. Minja turned scorer to double the lead three minutes later.

Rashid added the third at the stroke of halftime thanks to Fatuma Issa's well weighted pass as Tanzania took a 3-0 lead to the break.

After recess, Asha Hamza netted the fourth for Tanzania before Faridah Bulega's charges found the consolation in added time through Shadia Nankya who headed home Zaina Namuleme's delivery.

The win took Tanzania to 4 points from 3 games while Uganda remain with 6 points from three games.

It was a painful loss to Ugandan ladies following their victory against tough contenders, Kenya and Ethiopia.

Tanzanian ladies began their campaign with a 1-0 loss to hosts Rwanda's She-Amavubi before they were forced to a 1-1 draw with Kenya in their second match. Kenya went there believing they were favourites.

But as it stood then the team may not live to the billing after failing to collect maximum points against defending champions, Tanzania, in what was viewed as a repeat of last edition's final.

Daniel Donisia had put the Tanzanians ahead inside the opening fifteen minutes before Adam Mwanahalima pulled the Harambee Starlets level in the second half. The result means Tanzania remain second on the table.

Uganda lead the log with six points from the three games. The team that accumulates the most points will be crowned champions.

Tanzania

