24 July 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Initiative On to Improve Small Miners' Work and Life

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nelly Mtema in Dodoma

THE Minerals Resource Institute (MRI) has come up with a special strategy whose objectives include equipping small scale miners with best and latest technology on safe mining with focus on environmental protection.

The Acting Institute Principal, Mr Vincent Pazzia, said the strategy's key goal was to cope with the Ministry of Minerals' agenda to improve the mining environment countrywide, by training small scale miners.

He said the institute had started conducting a research on the best and environment friendly technology for gold processing, to drop using mercury, which it had transpired was harmful to the environment.

He said: "MRI is a sectoral institute which is entitled to prepare experts and technicians for the mining sector development."

Mr Pazzia said the institute was aware of the increasing demand of technicians in the mining sector, adding that his office was doing everything in its capacity to expand its services, which include crafting curriculum categories that would meet the current market demands.

He added that by producing the needed number of local technicians in the mining sector, the institute supports the government's efforts to ensure the mining sector contributes heavily to the growth of the national economy.

Mr Pazzia said in 2017/18, the institute entered into a training agreement with North Mara God Mine, whereby they trained 20 of its staff for capacity building in various areas.

Tanzania

EAC, Germany to Stage Clean Energy Exhibition in Arusha

THE East African Community (EAC), through its Arusha-based secretariat, is hosting the maiden renewable energy… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.