Tanzania: Initiative On to Improve Small Miners' Work and Life

THE Minerals Resource Institute (MRI) has come up with a special strategy whose objectives include equipping small scale miners with best and latest technology on safe mining with focus on environmental protection.

The Acting Institute Principal, Mr Vincent Pazzia, said the strategy's key goal was to cope with the Ministry of Minerals' agenda to improve the mining environment countrywide, by training small scale miners.

He said the institute had started conducting a research on the best and environment friendly technology for gold processing, to drop using mercury, which it had transpired was harmful to the environment.

He said: "MRI is a sectoral institute which is entitled to prepare experts and technicians for the mining sector development."

Mr Pazzia said the institute was aware of the increasing demand of technicians in the mining sector, adding that his office was doing everything in its capacity to expand its services, which include crafting curriculum categories that would meet the current market demands.

He added that by producing the needed number of local technicians in the mining sector, the institute supports the government's efforts to ensure the mining sector contributes heavily to the growth of the national economy.

Mr Pazzia said in 2017/18, the institute entered into a training agreement with North Mara God Mine, whereby they trained 20 of its staff for capacity building in various areas.