The Ministry of Education (MoE) through the Bureau of Early Childhood Education has intensified its National Early Childhood Development Advocacy and Communication Strategy campaign in the country.

A release says the campaign aims to to ensure Early Childhood Development (ECD) program takes center-stage in Liberia.The nationwide campaign seeks to highlight the importance of ECD supported by evidences of the latest neuroscience thereby re-echoing government's mandate and commitment to fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2, 4 and 16 in particular.

The ECD campaign further emphasizes the moral obligation of every adult and the Government of Liberia to ensure every child in the nation is healthy, strong, smart, happy, safe, and protected.

According to officials of the ECD program, the advocacy campaign is taking place vigorously at the same time in two of three regions.The regions include Bomi, Gbarpolu, Grand Cape Mount, and Margibi counties listed as Region One; and and Region Three which include Grand Gedeh, Grand Kru, Maryland, River Gee, and Sinoe counties respectively.

Although Region Two which comprises Bong, Grand Bassa, Lofa, Nimba, and Rivercess counties has launched its ECD advocacy campaign since 2017, the MoE says basic ECD messages are still being carried out through established ECD inter-sectorial institutions throughout the region.

According to Mr. Emmanuel Boone Waydon, Sr., the campaign is intended to spread the information about the importance of ECD in Liberia so as to create the demand for early childhood development services in the country.

The Specialists at the Bureau of Early Childhood Education of the Ministry of Education spoke recently at two of institution's interactive activities in Careysburg, Montserrado and Marshall, Margibi counties.

Mr. Waydon hopes that at the end of the initiative, all of the different segments of stakeholders such as parents, teachers, community leaders and policy makers of ECD in Liberia will know their respective roles and responsibilities and take appropriate actions to improve the conditions of Liberia's youngest population.

According to him, the Ministry of Education has developed one of the best early years systems in the world, but notes that limited budgetary support to trigger the anticipated outcomes has posed the biggest challenge at the moment.

Mr. Waydon further says the surest way to do away with poverty is through education, adding "while it is true government is responsible to provide basic social services for the people, the people themselves in return must be responsible."

Participants at the gatherings in Careysburg and Marshall welcomed the initiative and promised to use the knowledge gained to educate and sensitize the public on the importance of early childhood education or development (ECE).--Press release