Liberia: Nimbaians Express Disappointment

Several citizens from Nimba County are expressing disappointment in the Weah-led government over the bad shape of the economy.According to them, since they elected President Weah to lead the country things have changed greatly.

"You see since we voted, bags of rice and other materials have changed; we do not know where we are heading to", they complain. "I voted for late President Tolbert and during those days, things were better, compared to the condition we are in today", says Peter Dolo, a father of eight children.

He blames Nimba County Senator Prince Yormie Johnson [dubbed god father of Nimba politics] who he says influenced him and many other Nimbians in casting their ballots for President Weah with the hope of seeing improvement in living condition, but notes that things are worsening.

When asked to compare the Tolbert administration and the era of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Mr. Dolo argues that life was generally better than now.

He explains that as school is about to open for another academic calendar, most of his kids might not enroll in school due to lack of fund even to feed them let along send them to school.

Emmanuel Kollie, another resident in his early 70s, who was seen trekking from the Ganta-Guinea border towards the main street of Ganta City in Nimba, laments that he does not have common 30 Liberian dollars to transport himself from the border to Ganta main street.

"My son, things have changed greatly since we voted our son with the intent of him helping to improve our living condition." Meanwhile, citizens of Kpablee, electoral district#6 express disappointment with the manner in which 'god father' Prince Johnson have treated them and continue to treat them.

Speaking on Radio Kerghemahn FM 94.5 on Monday, group of aggrieved citizens from Kpablee disclose that since 1978 the county administration appointed one of their sons as Development Superintendent, their area had never again benefited any other local appointment in the county.

They also note that since President George Weah allegedly gave appointing power to Senator Johnson, they have been denied opportunity for local appointment. Prior to their statement on the community radio station, the name of one Peter Karngbay emerged as possible development superintendent for Nimba, but the Kpablee citizens claim Senator Johnson declined.

Since then the county has been without a development superintendent, as Senator Prince Johnson, currently calling for unity in Nimba, is on record of pronouncing that the county administration is mostly being dominated by people of the Mano ethnic group, so there is a need for members of his own tribe, Gio, to be represented in local administration at the county level.