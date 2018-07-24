24 July 2018

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Four Liberian Players Sign Foreign Contracts

By Sally Gaye

Four Liberian players over the weekend signed contracts with two different clubs outside of Liberia. The captain of Barrack Young Controllers (BYC) Football Club Van-Dave Harmon and the former Nimba United attacker Sunyboy Dolo have signed for Latvian premier league Club FC Metta for a two -year deal.

Monrovia Club Breweries duo Nicolas Andrews and Prince Balde have joined Kosovo top tier club, KF Feronikeli.The BYC striker Van- Dave Harmon made his name while on loan in Senegal and won his first major trophy out of the country with his Senegalese side Diambars FC after winning so many trophies with BYC.

Van-Dave who joined the Senegalese outfit at the start of the season on loan from BYC did not play a part during the final due to an injury sustained on practice ground. As for Sundayboy Dolo, he moved to FC Fassell before going to FC Mitta.

Prince Balde plays for the Monrovia Club Breweries with his excellent and impressive performances contributing to the youth victory of the FA cup with the team.

After signing for the club KF Feronikeli, Prince said: "I decided to play for KF Feronikeli because it's a great opportunity for me to compete at high levels. I'm ready to learn and improve trying to get the best out of the team and I'm really happy with this choice."

Liberia

