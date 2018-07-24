Liberia: 'All Set for Senatorial By-Election' - National Elections Commission Discloses

Monrovia — Cllr. Jerome G. Korkoya Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC) says the Government of Liberia has met its obligation to the Commission with respect to funding the senatorial by-elections. He made the announcement Monday at a news conference.

According to the NEC chairman, all items, including pre-packed kits and ballot papers procured outside the country have arrived and are stored under security pending deployment at various voting precincts across the two counties.

"For your ease of reference, there are 669 voting precincts and 2,292 polling places in the two counties. Ladies and gentlemen, the NEC has completed the recruitment of staff in various capacities for the by-elections.

"Seventy-Seven Civic Educators and Gender Mobilizers were recruited, trained and deployed across the two counties. Thirty-five are in Montserrado while 42 are deployed in Bong County. These Civic Educators are mobilizing voters to turn out on July 31 and at the same time putting up reading materials such as posters, banners and flyers across the counties."

He also told journalist that seventy-eight Data Center Staff were recruited to beef up the strength of Data Center personnel. In addition to Data Center Staff, He said, the NEC recruited 148 Electoral Supervisors and 12,956 polling staff including Presiding officers, Voter Identification Officers, Ballot Paper Issuer, Inker/Ballot Box Controller and Queue Controller.

"As mentioned earlier, the NEC recruited a total of 77 Civic Educators and Gender Mobilizers for the Senatorial By-elections. These civic educators and gender mobilizers are undertaking door to door civic education activities and putting up reading materials such as posters, flyers and banners in the two counties.

In addition to civic educators deployed in the field, the Commission in collaboration with IFES, has produced jingles and dramas which are being aired on a number of radio stations in Bong and Montserrado Counties.

Additionally, the NEC says it has hired the services of the Liberia Media for Democratic Initiatives (LMDI) to assist with the dissemination of information on the By-election. LMDI has held series of town hall meetings and debates in Bong County.

The group commences its work in Montserrado and currently, political debate among the seven candidates is ongoing in Brewerville City, Montserrado County. The CVE activities will be climaxed on Friday July 27, 2018 in Browerville City Montserrado County.

Political Campaign

Since Political campaign for the Senatorial By-election began on July 2, 2018 the NEC says it has not received any complaint of campaign violence and encourage candidates to remain on this peaceful path during the remaining days of the campaign.

Security

"Ladies and gentlemen of the press, as you all are aware, security for elections are provided by the state. In the lead up to this by-election, we met with the Liberian National Police and it was agreed that the LNP would submit a security budget to government for consideration. Due to the critical role of the LNP towards the by-election, we are calling on the LNP, Finance and Justice Ministries to ensure the presence of security at all polling places during the by-election on Tuesday, July 31, 2018."