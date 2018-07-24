24 July 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: ZRP in Interpol Worldwide Operation

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is participating in a worldwide International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) operation where pharmaceuticals, food, vehicle parts, tobacco products, clothing, and agrochemicals are among tonnes of fake goods that have been seized.

According to Interpol, the global seizures are worth $25 million, made during operations being conducted across four continents.

ZRP has seized 5 700 tablets of counterfeit pharmaceutics and 250 kilogrammes of skin lotions smuggled from Zambia.

Coordinated by Interpol between March to date in 36 countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East and South America, operations sought to dismantle factories and supply chains behind a wide range of counterfeit goods and the organised crime networks directing them.

With 645 suspects identified or arrested so far, and more than 1 300 inquiries launched, further arrests and prosecutions are foreseen as ongoing investigations unfold.

Involving officers from a range of law enforcement agencies, customs and health regulatory bodies, operations triggered raids at shops, markets, chemists, retail outlets, warehouses and border control points.

Global seizures include 7,2 million counterfeit and illicit items weighing more than 120 tonnes and 90 000 litres of liquids.

Beyond product seizures, national authorities have identified major trade routes and shut down points of sale as well as laboratories.

