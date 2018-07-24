South Africa: Deputy President David Mabuza Delegates Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to Lead Team SA to 22nd International Aids Conference

press release

Deputy President delegates the Minister of Health to lead the South African delegation to the International AIDS 2018 Conference

Deputy President David Mabuza has delegated South African Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi to lead a strong Team SA delegation to the 22nd International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2018) taking place in Amsterdam in the Netherlands between 23-27 July 2018 under the theme "Breaking Barriers Building Bridges".

The Deputy President will now be joining President Cyril Ramaphosa as South Africa hosts the 10th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.

Through Minister Motsoaledi, the Deputy President has conveyed his sincere apology to the conference and especially to more than 500 South African delegates consisting of AIDS activists, researchers, scientists, government officials, HIV/AIDS ambassadors as well as Premiers, Deputy Ministers and MECs that are in attendance.

South African Ambasador to the Netherlands, Mr Bruce Koloane has welcomed all members of the SA delegation to Amsterdam, urging them to be positive ambassadors for South Africa and to make a strong country impression to this global gathering.

South African delegates have already taken part in some of the AIDS 2018 Conference sessions including ones on HIV Prevalence and Prevention as well as on Key Populations in Africa.

The International AIDS Conference is the largest conference on any global health issue in the world. First convened during the peak of the AIDS epidemic in 1985, it continues to provide a unique forum for the intersection of science, advocacy, and human rights. Each conference is an opportunity to strengthen policies and programmes that ensure an effective response to the HIV epidemic.

This AIDS 2018 provides 18,000 conference delegates with the latest HIV research, as well as an opportunity to reflect on key issues facing both the HIV sector and the broader global health community. The conference is hosted by the International AIDS Society (IAS), the world's largest association of HIV professionals, with members from more than 180 countries. IAS members include researchers, clinicians, policy and programme planners, and public health and community practitioners.

At this AIDS 2018, South African researchers and programme leaders will be releasing new resources and announcements demonstrating South Africa's strong commitment to end AIDS.

As South Africa and the world mark the centenary of Mama Albertina Sisulu and Tata Nelson Mandela this year, South Africa's exhibition stand that will be unveiled by Minister Motsoaledi tomorrow, 24 July 2018, will reflect and honour their significant contributions to the HIV and TB response.

The stand has been dubbed "Vilakazi Street", the Soweto street where the homes of two Nobel Peace Prize laureates - South Africa's first democratically elected president, the late President Nelson Mandela, and Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu - are found.

Issued by: The Presidency