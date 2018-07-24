Warriors and FC Platinum defender Kelvin Moyo's move to South African Premiership side SuperSport United remains uncertain as the Pretoria side have remained silent on the outcome of his trial.

Moyo started his auditions to impress compatriot Kaitano Tembo on July 3 and finished on July 16.

But more than a week after training with the club, the defender is yet to get feedback from the South Africans.

"Kelvin returned after his two-week trial stint and has been part of the team after his return.

"We are still waiting to hear from SuperSport. They are yet to give us a feedback if they are interested in his services or not.

"Nigel (Makumbe) was also supposed to go with Kelvin, but he just told us he was not interested in going at the last minute.

"As a club we have always made our policy clear that if a player gets a chance to upgrade his career we will not stand in his way," said club spokesperson Chido Chizondo.

Teams like Baroka might pounce on the defender who appeared on his way to joining SuperSport United before the latest turn of events.

Meanwhile, CAPS United target Michelle Katsvairo is reported to have crossed the border for trials with top Botswana outfit Township Rollers.

Katsvairo had been unattached since he was released by South Africa giants Kaizer Chiefs early this year.

He appeared set to join the Green Machine, who were ready to offer him a deal, but it seems the Botswana side could change all that.

Katsvairo's career has stagnated in recent months after he impressed many in the colours of Chicken Inn leading him to move to Kaizer Chiefs.

A spell in Tanzania did not go according to plan and Katsvairo, who still has a lot of pace, was now set to join CAPS United.

"He has something that we want, in terms of his presence on the wings, which our coach believes could make a difference to our team," CAPS United president Farai Jere said.

"He has done well during his time with us, but we will have to see how it goes.

"Remember this is a technical issue and everything depends on our coach making the final decision because that is his portfolio and he has full control over such matters."

However, Katsvairo appears to have been lured by Township Rollers who have asked him to come for a trial stint.