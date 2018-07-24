Zimbabwe: Candidates Happy With Peaceful Campaigns

Election candidates in the Midlands Province are happy with the peaceful environment that is prevailing, especially during campaigns ahead of the harmonised elections on Monday next week.

There have been a few skirmishes within the MDC-Alliance camp in the province, but police have managed to contain them.

Zanu-PF provincial chairperson Engineer Daniel Mckenzie Ncube said the revolutionary party was happy with the peaceful environment that has prevailed in the province since the beginning of campaigns. Eng Ncube said this was a clear testimony that the elections would be peaceful, free and fair.

"The campaigns we had have been very peaceful," he said. "All our candidates are happy with the peaceful environment that has prevailed. This shows that Zimbabweans are peace loving people. This also shows that our elections will be peaceful, free and fair. "We are confident that the party will win resoundingly in the forthcoming elections."

MDC-T national organising secretary, who is also MDC-Alliance candidate for Mkoba constituency, Mr Amos Chibaya said the campaigns in the province had been peaceful.

"We are happy that the campaigns have been going on under a peaceful environment," he said. "There is no fighting, people are campaigning peacefully. Of course we condemn what happened to the Zanu-PF leadership in Bulawayo. It is unfortunate. We are confident that our party will win."

Build Zimbabwe candidate for Chiwundura constituency, Mr Michael Monde, said he was happy with the manner politicians and their campaigning teams have conducted themselves during the campaigns so far.

"I am happy with the way things are at the moment," he said. "We are holding our meetings and rallies peacefully. This shows that the environment is peaceful. We are confident that we are going to win in Chiwundura, Mkoba and Gweru Urban."