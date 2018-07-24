Liberia: Prices of Frozen Food, Used Clothes Drastically Reduced

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has announced drastic reduction in the prices of frozen food and used-clothing by 35% and the changes will take effect beginning Monday (July 23, 2018).

According to Commerce Ministry authorities, frozen food including chicken feet and wings which were sold for between USD13 - USD17 per carton will now be sold for USD7.50 a reduction of about 40%; while the price of used clothing mainly Grade-C will be reduced from about USD 330 to USD155 or its LD equivalent using the existing CBL rate.

Min. Tarpeh disclosed that the intent of the exercise is to reduce the high cost of living on the Liberian people adding that President George M. Weah is determine to continue working to reduce the hardship being experienced by Liberians as this is being done without hurting the business community since business people that invest their money here are entitle to a fair return and not exploitation.

The MoCI boss explained that in May 2018, President George M. Weah instructed the reduction in tariff and the necessary requirement was fulfilled by the Liberia Revenue Authority, meaning that the tariff which was making things difficult for the Liberian people have been lowered because of the reduction.

"We expect the prices of goods on the market to be lower; we have now determined as a Ministry that the inventory that was existing at the time (May 2018) have been exhausted" he asserted.

In another development, the Ministry has declared that beginning October 2018, only it will only allow used-clothing in the category of Grade A&B to be imported in the country. "Grade-C used-clothing will no longer be allowed in the country because we have been informed by consumers with evidence that when they buy a bale from that category it largely contains spoiled-materials otherwise known as (Wea-wea). We are giving them three months to allow those already in the country to be sold and get out of the system" Mr. Tarpeh intimated.

The MOCI has at the same time said government has reviewed the ECOWAS standard that was proposed and have adopted that standard and as such the MOCI and GOL has now passed on that standard and it is expected to be published by the end of August in an official gazette.

"The benefit of that publication is that those goods and services which circulate into our commerce will be acceptable in the ECOWAS market and the international market. It makes it possible that even goods we buy here are satisfactory and that consumers can be happy with them as we will not have a situation where certain un-standardized electrical wiring or equipment will be purchased by consumers, install in a house, and then it malfunction to the detriment of the consumers" Minister Tarpeh indicated.

He continuous: "We want to make sure also that the milk, sugar, flower, and all of those commodities that come into the commerce of this country meet this minimum standard. This Ministry is suppose to subscribe to international standards that would allow our goods to go out of this country in a way that meets standards in the region and is consistent with the International Standard Organization (ISO)"