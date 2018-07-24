Liberian Nurses, IOAN Help Liberian Health Institutions

The Liberian Nurses Association in America (LNA) in America has delivered medical supplies worth about US 10,000. Dollars to the New Kru Town, Redemption Hospital in Monrovia and the Pipeline Health Center in Paynesville City.

The LNA Representative and Projects Coordinator of the International Organization of African Nurses (IOAN),

Thomas Woahloe, said the gesture is part of LNA's Infectious Control Liberia Project, as well as to build nurses' capacity at Redemption Hospital.

The LNA facilitation give away is in collaboration with IOAN, about 75 set of bed sheets was provided, they installed dispensing units of hand sanitizers, with refill liquid throughout, departments including the 12 beds

Emergency Room along with names and disaster codes badges for doctors, nurses and support staff of the two institutions.

The IOAN Projects' Coordinator spoke Wednesday June 2o, 2018 when he presented assorted medical supplied to the facilities.

Staff of the Pipeline Health Center posed with LNA/IOAN representatives after the presentation.

The General Administrator of the Redemption Hospital, KarsorYeke, said the facility as a free service provider was willing at all times to receive donation, especially from Liberian and appreciated LNA's gesture while the Officer-In-Charge of the Pipeline Health Center, Rebecca Varney, lauded LNA and spoke of increase in malaria cases and lack of drugs at the center.

Mr. Yeke and Madam Varney said: "We embrace the partnership because it will benefit use in the areas of capacity building for our nurses that will enlighten us get on pal with the rest of other developed countries". A lifesaving asthmatic machine for patient treatment, Nebulizer in addition was exclusively provided the Pipeline Health Center.

Since 2012, the LNA has being partnering with Redemption Hospital, with the extension of the partnership under the project with the Pipeline Health Center is an added value to expand LNA's attention in addressing priority needs of Africa countries.