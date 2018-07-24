Liberia Exploring Avenues to Strengthen Economy

The Government of Liberia is mindful that stronger approaches are needed for the economy to recover and be stable, Mr. Samuel Tweah, Minister of Finance and Development Planning, has said.

Tweah disclosed that the Economic Management Team (EMT) is discussing the possibility for Liberia to grow sufficient rice in order to substitute the high import of the country's staple.

He was speaking during a recent meeting in Monrovia convened by representatives of the EMT's member institutions and members of the foreign exchange market.

recent meeting in Monrovia convened by representatives of the EMT's member institutions and members of the foreign exchange market.

"The EMT will be working on rice production and value addition, and other mechanisms that will strengthen our economy," he said.

Although the minister did not expand on 'value addition', Liberians have long hoped that there would be industries established in the country to turn natural resources, like iron ore, timber, diamonds and rubber, among other primary export commodities, into finished products to create more jobs and generate additional money for the national kitty.

"We are not here to shift blame about who is responsible and who's not. For example, the rate climbed because our economy has not been able to generate the needed foreign exchange," the finance minister noted.

Moreover, he indicated that Liberia has reached a new level of sustainable peace; even though the drawdown of the UN peacekeeping mission was one of the factors that affected the foreign exchange market in the country.

Minister Tweah also told the business people during the meeting that in order for President George Weah and his government to succeed in bringing development to the Liberian people, all Liberian would have to expose counterfeiting and people in the "black market" who want to undermine development efforts.

Hinting another strategy being considered by the EMT, Tweah said that the government will encourage exporters and importers to save their resources (monies) in the local banking system, adding that Liberia was now stable enough for such transactions.

He said: "We will soon ask most of them to keep their money in Liberia."

The finance minister believes that when entrepreneurs do so, it would make the economy stronger.

In recent months, the Liberian dollar has been suffering a decline against the U.S. dollar until the Central Bank of Liberia, backed by the EMT, rolled out regulatory policies and interventions that are seemingly streamlining the exchange rate to L$150 to US$1 ahead of the weekend, as opposed to L$163 to US$1 in previous weeks.

The finance minister made it clear, however, that the current economic constraints in Liberia are not unique to the country; as they are [to an extent] driven by the economic challenges facing the world.

He then walked in the path of President Weah by calling on the citizens to "be patient as the government is working to find lasting solutions."

Last week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that all economies in the world look vulnerable as low interest rates have led to debt worth 225% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), that's according an online report by The Guardian, last Wednesday.

Also, experts say the current global economic situation could be negatively influenced by the "trade war" between the United States and China, having the potential to threaten smaller economies that are in trade with these world powers.