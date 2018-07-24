Liberia: Weah Envisions More Marine Employment

It would seem somewhat ironical that Liberia, the second largest maritime nation in the world as per vessel tonnage with over four thousand under its administration still has a very low manpower presence in this lucrative sector. This is something the government of Liberia through the Liberia National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NFAA) has endeavored to correct through the training of over 50 seafarers for immediate absorption onboard fishing vessels.

The initiative facilitated by some staff of the Regional Maritime University in Ghana drilled seafarers in basic International Maritime Organization (IMO) Mandatory courses that include Personal Survival Techniques (PST), Personal Safety and Social Responsibility (PSSR), International Ship and Port Security (ISPS) and Elementary Fist Aid.

In his address to the graduates, President George M. Weah emphasized the need for increased training and employment opportunities for Liberian seafarers in order to compete with their counterparts and ensure better livelihoods.

He emphasized "this is a major component of our pro agenda which is focused on empowering Liberians in every works of life to succeed in all their endeavors. For many decades, our country has been known for having the second largest shipping registry in the world with over four thousand vessel registered under our flag. Yet throughout these decades, we find ourselves in an appalling situation where hardly any Liberian crew can be found aboard these vessels".

"Liberian seafarers have missed the opportunity in the past to be employed on ships, oil rigs, fishing vessels due to the lack of proper training and certification. It is a well-known fact, in order to become gainfully employed as a seafarer internationally; a person must first be trained in certain basic skills and disciplines", he said.

He added "I want to encourage LISCR to redouble and accelerate its efforts with urgency to provide more training, new employment opportunities for deserving Liberians. So that our citizens can begin to directly benefit from the sector. This government is working out everything possible that the Liberia Maritime Institute received the fullest support to ensure that Liberians are given the needed training to develop their skills".

Also speaking the Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFFA) Emma Metieh-Glassco said the training is part of her Authority's plan to empower seafarers to fill the huge employment gap of Liberians within the sector.

She said, NaFAA's findings suggest Liberia needs to invest in her seamen by providing professional trainings and certification. The training of seafarers is very significant to the economic development of Liberia especially for job creation in the Maritime fisheries sector.

"We have the second largest vessel registry in the world but yet our seafarers are not on many of these vessels due to lack of trainings and certification. We are committed to our fishermen in making the sector more attractive and viable",