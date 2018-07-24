Liberia: Nigerian National in Police Grip for Kidnapping

A Nigerian national identified as Olisa A. Ezenwa believed to be of the Igbo tribe has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping his fellow national, one Ifechuwe Ibe after they were allegedly embroiled in a scuffle over US$1,800.00 said to be proceeds from an inner-city slum community narcotic drugs transaction.

Suspect Ezenwa 45, allegedly committed the offense against his kinsman, Ibe 25, after he (Ibe) was held hostage and assaulted at a location barricaded by a high fence gate.

The Liberia National Police (LNP) charge sheet revealed that the suspect threatened to kill the victim if he does not pay back his money which was given to him (Ibe) following an alleged narcotic transaction.

But according to the LNP disclosure contained in the charge sheet, the victim reportedly gave the suspect fake United States dollars instead of the genuine US$1, 800.00 which was reportedly accrued from an alleged narcotic transaction.

The alleged kidnapping escapade which seems to be bordering on drug transaction was busted by officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) following a tip off from informants in the vicinity of the crime scene.

Acting on the tip off, LNP moved swiftly to rescue victim Ibe who was said to be kept hostage in a black and white color paint house with Iron Gate in a swamp terrain located in the hostile slum area of Doe Community called Stanford Bridge.

According to the police charge sheet, during the conduct of the police Criminal Service Division (CSD) in-depth investigation, it was revealed that July 9, 2018 at about 11:00 p.m. defendant/suspect Olisa took the law in his own hands by placing the victim under hostage in which he inflected bodily injuries on his body after which he reportedly released him to the public.

The police charge sheet disclosed that based upon the afore-stated facts and circumstances surrounding the issue, as finding from a follow up made couple with analysis of statements gathered from eyewitness account, it was established that the defendant admitted to the crime but noted that it was a set up masterminded against him.

The police investigation is said to have clarified that, couple with the crime allegedly committed by defendant Olisa Ezenwa, it was established that he was charged with kidnapping, recklessly endangering another person lives, menacing and simple assault in violation of the revised penal code law of the Republic of Liberia, Chapter 14 Sub Chapter C. Section 14.50, 14.23, 14.21 in which he was immediately jailed at the Monrovia Central Prison pending Court Trial.