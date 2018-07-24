South Africa: KZN Taxi Massacre Death Toll Rises to 12

Police have confirmed that a man who was critically injured in a weekend taxi shooting in KwaZulu-Natal has died.

This takes the death toll to 12, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said on Tuesday.

"We can indeed confirm he has died. He was very badly injured. At this stage, we cannot share information into the investigation except to say that we are working hard on the ground with all authorities, including our counterparts in Johannesburg."

Police on Sunday said they had a plan to find and arrest those responsible for the shooting in Colenso which left 11 people affiliated to the Ivory Park taxi association dead on Saturday.

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole condemned the killings and said he had implemented a 72-hour action plan to trace and arrest those responsible.

Sitole announced that various specialised police units, including Crime Intelligence, the Hawks, detectives, the Special Task Force and other officials would take part in the investigation.

The acting provincial commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and his management team would be overseeing the investigation into these murders.

On Saturday night, a minibus taxi from Gauteng was travelling from a funeral in Ematimatolo back to Johannesburg along the R74 between Colenso and Weenen when it was ambushed by a group of gunmen.

The NFP on Monday condemned the attack and called for a firearm amnesty for the province.

"This will help thousands of KZN citizens who have unlicensed firearms to come forward and hand over their firearms to the government. This must be conducted as a massive campaign that must be access[ed] by everyone throughout the province."

