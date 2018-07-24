24 July 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Vehicles Recovered, Motherwell Cluster

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Two vehicles were recovered by SAPS in the Kwazakele and Kwadwesi areas of Motherwell Cluster. This followed after a hijacking of a delivery truck in Kwazakele and a theft of motor vehicle in Somerset East.

In the first incident, a delivery truck of a courier company delivering clothing at Shoprite was hijacked at 13:00 in Maronga Street, Kwazakele. A suspect pointed the driver of the vehicle and demanded the driver to get out of the truck. The suspect then drove off with the vehicle. Clothing to the value of about R250 000 was missing from the truck when it was found abandoned at Mavuso Street, Kwazakele at 15:00.

In the second incident, a white Ford Ranger bakkie was stolen from the parking lot at Spar in Somerset East at about 18:30. The vehicle was found abandoned in an open space in the Westville area of Kwadwesi at 20:00. No arrests were made as the vehicles were both recovered after being left abandoned by the suspects, but any person with information that could assist police can contact 08600 10111.

South Africa

South Africa Punches Above Its Weight in BRICS Grouping

South Africa's inclusion in the BRICS grouping of nations - whose 10th summit it will host from July 25 to 27 - has long… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.