South Africa: Two Vehicles Recovered, Motherwell Cluster

press release

Two vehicles were recovered by SAPS in the Kwazakele and Kwadwesi areas of Motherwell Cluster. This followed after a hijacking of a delivery truck in Kwazakele and a theft of motor vehicle in Somerset East.

In the first incident, a delivery truck of a courier company delivering clothing at Shoprite was hijacked at 13:00 in Maronga Street, Kwazakele. A suspect pointed the driver of the vehicle and demanded the driver to get out of the truck. The suspect then drove off with the vehicle. Clothing to the value of about R250 000 was missing from the truck when it was found abandoned at Mavuso Street, Kwazakele at 15:00.

In the second incident, a white Ford Ranger bakkie was stolen from the parking lot at Spar in Somerset East at about 18:30. The vehicle was found abandoned in an open space in the Westville area of Kwadwesi at 20:00. No arrests were made as the vehicles were both recovered after being left abandoned by the suspects, but any person with information that could assist police can contact 08600 10111.