24 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Enhle Mbali Thanks Woman Who Helped Her After Hijacking

Enhle Mbali has publicly thanked the woman who she says helped her following a hijacking in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

News of the incident broke on Wednesday 18 July, following which Enhle's publicity team Capacity Relations confirmed that the Broken Vows actress was taken to hospital after being ambushed just after 16:00.

In a post shared on her Twitter account on Monday, Enhle thanked the woman, named Nicky, for her help during the ordeal.

"Nicky helped me when so many drove ryt past the incident in Hyde Park last week (sic)," she wrote. adding: "She saw guns and that didn't stop her."

Enhle also mentioned that she will be "doing something special" for Nicky. "Join me in celebrating bravery if you please," she went on to say.

