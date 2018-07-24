24 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Tenant, Two Others Arrested After Missing Landlord's Body Found

Tagged:

Related Topics

A tenant has been arrested for the murder of his landlord, who was reported missing more than two weeks ago.

Igshaan Hendricks appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for the murder of Bradley Fredericks, alongside co-accused Nishaat Wessels and Rashaad September.

This, after Fredericks' body was discovered on Sunday - 14 days after his disappearance.

Hendricks lived with his wife and two children in a bedroom in Fredericks' home. They had ostensibly been long-time friends.

After Fredericks disappeared, a missing persons case was opened and locals formed search parties to find Fredericks - a former able seaman in the SA Navy who had been medically boarded.

The K9 Unit also searched Fredericks' property on Saturday.

On Sunday afternoon a tip-off was received, pointing the search party to a bush in Harmony Village.

Six groups combed the area and within half an hour, the party spotted a disturbed patch of earth.

After digging, they uncovered material and a plank, which they lifted.

"He was lying in a cradle position. A string was [tied] tightly around his neck," she said.

While he was partly decomposed, Fredericks was still identifiable, Van der Vent added.

Wessels and September are friends and known gang members, she claimed. It was unclear how Hendricks - who had lived in the house for seven months - knew the men.

Mitchells Plain ward councillor Natalie Bent, who was Fredericks' friend and fellow member of the local Anglican Church, said she was concerned when she sent him a message over a week ago, to which he didn't respond.

The case has been postponed to July 30 for a bail hearing.

Source: News24

South Africa

South Africa Punches Above Its Weight in BRICS Grouping

South Africa's inclusion in the BRICS grouping of nations - whose 10th summit it will host from July 25 to 27 - has long… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.